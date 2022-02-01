Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $157.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $158.10 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 11,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 2.14. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

