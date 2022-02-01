Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Purchased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.41% of Casa Systems worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

