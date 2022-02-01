Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.02 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

