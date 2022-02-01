Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

