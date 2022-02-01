Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Cboe Global Markets worth $304,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.09. 8,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,350. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.