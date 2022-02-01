Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $30.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.78 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $325.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 92.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

