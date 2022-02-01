Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.11. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $120.93 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

