CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CENQ stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 647,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.98% of CENAQ Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.