Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

