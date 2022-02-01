Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $10,914,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.