Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $212.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

