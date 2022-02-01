Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

