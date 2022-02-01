Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,182 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,985,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.