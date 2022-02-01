Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,401,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.05 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

