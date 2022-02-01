Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

CVCY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 74,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,953. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.