Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.
CVCY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 74,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,953. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
