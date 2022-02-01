CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading Down 3.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.36. 3,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a P/E ratio of -286.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

