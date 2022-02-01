Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.39% of Chart Industries worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

