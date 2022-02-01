Charter Communications, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $8.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $792.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $755.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

