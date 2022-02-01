Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $755.64.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.37. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 506,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,749,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.