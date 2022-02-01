ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 1,883,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,565. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

