Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.84. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 107,767 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

