Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $150.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $131.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

