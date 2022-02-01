China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.04

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.04 and traded as high as $19.62. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

