China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 279,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

