Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.60. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 1,407 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 in the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.