Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,485.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,615.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,761.22.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

