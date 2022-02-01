Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CMG opened at $1,485.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,615.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,761.22.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
