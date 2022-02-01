Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CINR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $390.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.73. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 146.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.