Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $579,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 67.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 822.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

