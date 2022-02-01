Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

