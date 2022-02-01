Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $89.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

