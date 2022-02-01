Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kirby worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,378 shares of company stock valued at $756,473 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

