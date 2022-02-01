Citigroup Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $374,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,437. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

