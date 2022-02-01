Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,073 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Ingevity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

