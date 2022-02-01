Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,054 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $21,092,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 203,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

