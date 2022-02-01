Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,029 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $181.43 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average of $209.47.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

