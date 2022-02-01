Citigroup Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $238.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.