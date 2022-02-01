Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

