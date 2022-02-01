Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

CFG stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.