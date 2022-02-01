City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

