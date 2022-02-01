Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

