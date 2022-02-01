Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10,116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after buying an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,479,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

