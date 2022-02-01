Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

