Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.19 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.