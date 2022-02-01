Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

