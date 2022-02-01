Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 71.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.1% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

