Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clicks Group stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.3302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

Separately, HSBC lowered Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

