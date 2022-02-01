CMS Energy (CMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMS stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

