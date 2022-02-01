CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $49,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

