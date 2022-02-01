CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,233,146 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 831,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

