Coatue Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.72% of CCC Intelligent Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

